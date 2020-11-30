Preseason South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – November 30

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USD) — Senior Liv Korngable scored a career high 20 points as the Coyotes fell 54-50 to No. 18 Gonzaga in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic inside the Sanford Pentagon.

South Dakota drops to 0-2 for the first time under head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, albeit with the toughest season-opening tournament in program history. This marked the first time the Coyotes have ever played back-to-back AP Top 25 programs.