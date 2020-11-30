Preseason South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – November 30

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the Preseason South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll. Teams are ranked by points received and first-place votes are in parentheses.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
1. Roosevelt (9) 64
2. Yankton (5) 61
3. Brandon Valley 36
4. Washington 17
5. Harrisburg 13
Receiving votes: O’Gorman 7, Mitchell 5, Rapid City Central 5, Aberdeen Central 2.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (11) 67
2. SF Christian (3) 55
3. Tea Area 38
4. Dell Rapids 15
5. Sioux Valley 14
Receiving votes: Vermillion 11, St. Thomas More 7, Red Cloud 3
Class B
1. De Smet (11) 66
2. White River (1) 47
3. Platte-Geddes (2) 38
4. Viborg-Hurley 17
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 16
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 14, Canistota 5, Howard 5, Hanson 2.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (10) 65
2. Washington (4) 56
3. Harrisburg 43
4. Brandon Valley 21
5. Stevens 13
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 9, SF Lincoln 2, Mitchell 1.
Class A
1. Winner (13) 69
2. St. Thomas More (1) 55
3. Hamlin 30
4. Tea Area 23
5. West Central 17
Receiving votes: Flandreau 5, Lennox 4, Red Cloud 4, Dakota Valley 2, Hill City 1.
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (14) 70
2. Castlewood 48
3. Colman-Egan 26
4. Faith 23
5. De Smet 18
Receiving votes: Ethan 5, White River 4, Viborg-Hurley 4, Howard 4, Bridgewater-Emery 4, Deubrook Area 2, Waubay/Summit 2.