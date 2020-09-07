Preparations for the third annual Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some of the best golfers in the world will converge upon Sioux Falls this week for the third Sanford International tournament.

Minnehaha Country Club has been busy getting the course ready for the last five weeks or so. This year’s Sanford International will be the first tournament on any tour to allow fans to attend since the pandemic started. It also features the strongest field in its three-year history with the likes of Fred Couples, Ernie Els, and Miguel Angel Jimenez making their Sanford International debuts.

“Freddie, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Ernie Els, those are kind of the three big names who haven’t been here. Obviously Stircker, Bernhard Langer, you know there’s just a great group of guys that’s going to be here and it’s a great field. So I think you know, it’s going to be one of those events where a lot of different people could win because the field is so talented,” Freudenburg said.

The first round of the Sanford International is set to tee off Friday morning, with the final round scheduled to take place a week from today.

Tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10 p.m., hear more from Minnehaha Country Club Head Golf Pro Justin Freudenburg about how the 3rd running of the event will look.