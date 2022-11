NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Matt Duchene scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild.

Nino Niederreiter also scored and Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville. Ryan Johansen had two assists.

Frederick Gaudreau scored and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 23 shots for the Wild.

Minnesota will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, November 17 at 7 p.m.