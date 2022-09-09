SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View the top plays and playmakers from Friday’s KELOLAND SportsZone in this weeks Powerhouse Plays.

Highlights from the following games were part of the Friday night show.

  • 11AAA #5 Harrisburg at 11AAA #4 Rapid City Stevens
  • 11AAA #2 O’Gorman at 11AA #2 Tea Area
  • 11A #1 West Central at 11A #5 Madison
  • 11A #3 Dakota Valley at Sioux Falls Christian
  • 11A Canton at Lennox
  • 9AA #4 Parkston at 9AA #5 Hanson 
  • 9AA Garretson at 9A Alcester-Hudson
  • 9B Dell Rapids St. Mary at 9A #3 Castlewood
  • Sioux Center at West Lyon
  • West Sioux at Central Lyon
  • Jackson County Central at Luverne 