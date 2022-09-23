Click the video player above to watch Powerhouse Plays
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The return of the KELOLAND SportsZone, also marks the return of the Powerhouse Plays.
Powerhouse Plays features some of the best plays and playmakers from every Friday evening.
Games featured in Powerhouse Plays:
- Lincoln vs. O’Gorman
- Harrisburg vs. Roosevelt
- Rapid City Stevens vs. Brandon Valley
- Tea Area vs. Yankton
- Canton vs. West Central
- Madison vs. Dakota Valley
- Flandreau vs. Elk Point-Jefferson
- Mount Vernon-Plankinton vs. Tri-Valley
- Lyman vs. Wall
- Hamlin vs. Castlewood
- Bon Homme vs. Platte-Geddes
- Chester Area vs. Viborg-Hurley
- Sheldon, IA vs. West Lyon, IA