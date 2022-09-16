Click the video player above to watch Powerhouse Plays
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The return of the KELOLAND SportsZone means the return of the top plays and playmakers in this week’s Powerhouse Plays.
Powerhouse Plays highlights some of the best plays and playmakers, while also featuring some big hits.
Here are the games featured in this week’s Powerhouse Plays:
- 11AAA Lincoln vs. Harrisburg
- 11AAA Rapid City Stevens vs. O’Gorman
- 11AAA Roosevelt vs. Brandon Valley
- 11AA Watertown vs. 11AAA Washington
- 11AA Yankton vs. Pierre
- 11A Dell Rapids vs. Canton
- 11B Elk Point-Jefferson vs. McCook Central/Montrose
- 9AA Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy vs. Howard
- 9AA Elkton-Lake Benton vs. 9A Canistota
- 9B Avon vs. Hitchcock-Tulare
- Iowa – Central Lyon vs. West Lyon
- Minnesota – Sibley East vs. Pipestone