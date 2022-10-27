SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Powerhouse Plays features the top plays and playmakers from the gridiron each week.
This week’s Powerhouse Plays features action from several quarterfinal contests in South Dakota.
Games featured on Powerhouse Plays:
- 11AAA Washington vs. Jefferson
- 11AAA Brandon Valley vs. Lincoln
- 11AAA Rapid City Stevens vs. O’Gorman
- 11AAA Roosevelt vs. Harrisburg
- 11AA Watertown vs. Tea Area
- 11A Lennox vs. Dell Rapids
- 11A Dakota Valley vs. SF Christian
- 11A Madison vs. West Central
- 11A Canton vs. Beresford
- 11B Redfield vs. Elk Point-Jefferson
- 9AA Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy vs. Elkton-Lake Benton
- 9AA Parkston vs. Howard
- 9A De Smet vs. Kadoka Area