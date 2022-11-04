Click the video player to see this week’s Powerhouse Plays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final KELOLAND SportsZone of the fall sports season brought the final edition of Powerhouse Plays.

Powerhouse Plays features the top plays and playmakers from each Friday.

Games featured in Powerhouse Plays:

#1 Jefferson vs. #4 Lincoln

#2 O’Gorman vs. #3 Harrisburg

#1 Pierre vs. #4 Yankton

#2 Tea Area vs. #3 Aberdeen Central

#2 West Central vs. #3 Beresford

#1 Winner vs. #5 McCook Central/Montrose

#3 Elk Point-Jefferson vs. #7 Hot Springs

#1 Wall vs. #4 Hamlin

Todd County vs Red Cloud