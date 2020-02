SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Stampede rallied in the third period to top the first place Waterloo Black Hawks 3-2 in overtime at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Friday night. Jared Westcott scored both regulation goals and Brenden Olson capped off the night with the overtime tally. Head Coach Scott Owens recorded his 400th career regular season win on the bench. Jaxson Stauber made the start in net, stopping 41 of 43 shots.

The Waterloo Black Hawks came to the PREMIER Center with the best record in the league and top of the standings, returning nearly half the team that last visited during the Clark Cup playoffs last season. The Herd only returned four. One of those four is Imperial, Missouri, native Jared Westcott who opened scoring with a goal at the 15:54 mark of the first period. Defenseman Evan Nause intercepted a pass in the neutral and found Westcott streaking into goaltender Gabriel Carriere in the slot.