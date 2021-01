MACOMB, Ill. (USD) – Despite foul trouble and Stanley Umude's absence in the second half, the South Dakota Coyotes came away with the 65-60 win over Western Illinois Friday night inside Western Hall.

The Coyotes (7-6, 5-0 Summit) extend their win streak to six games and stay undefeated in conference play while the Leathernecks (2-10, 0-5 Summit) are still in search of their first win of 2021.