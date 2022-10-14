Click the video player above to see Powerhouse Plays
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The return of the KELOLAND SportsZone also marks the return of Powerhouse Plays.
Powerhouse Plays highlights the top plays and playmakers from every Friday evening.
Games featured on Powerhouse Plays:
- Pierre vs. Tea Area
- Brandon Valley vs. Jefferson
- Lincoln vs. Washington
- Harrisburg vs. Brookings
- Beresford vs. Dakota Valley
- Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan vs. Elk Point-Jefferson
- Canistota vs. Platte-Geddes
- Herreid-Selby Area vs. Britton-Hecla
- West Lyon vs. Cherokee