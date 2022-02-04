SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a busy night in local sports action and you can see the top plays and moments in this week’s Powerhouse Plays.

Games featured in Powerhouse Plays:

  • Mitchell vs. Roosevelt – Boys
  • Watertown vs. Washington – Boys
  • Aberdeen Central vs. Harrisburg – Girls
  • Canton vs. Spencer – Girls Wrestling
  • Pierre vs. Harrisburg – Girls Wrestling
  • Augustana vs. Winona State – Men
  • USF vs. Concordia St. Paul – Men
  • Augustana vs. Winona State – Women
  • USF vs. Concordia St. Paul – Women