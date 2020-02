FORT WAYNE, IND. – A broken record, a tied record and the crowning of a defending champion highlight the first day of the 2020 Summit League Indoor Track & Field Championships Presented by the U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Friday inside the Lutheran Health Fieldhouse.

After five events scored, the North Dakota State men will enter the final day of the championships with 74 points—24 points ahead of South Dakota State (50). South Dakota (48), North Dakota (9.5), Western Illinois (5), Oral Roberts (4.5) and Purdue Fort Wayne (3) completed the first day of the competition placing third through seventh, respectively.