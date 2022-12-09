Click the video player above to watch Powerhouse Plays
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The return of the KELOLAND SportsZone, also marks the return of Powerhouse Plays.
Powerhouse Plays features the top plays and playmakers from Friday night’s action.
Games featured in Powerhouse Plays:
- Harrisburg vs. Yankton – Double Header
- O’Gorman vs. Brandon Valley – Boys
- Roosevelt vs. Jefferson – Girls
- Washington vs. Lincoln – Boys
- Tea Area vs. Dakota Valley – Double Header
- Sioux Falls Christian vs. Lennox – Double Header