SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Plenty of games were played across the area on Friday night and you can see the top plays and highlights in this week’s Powerhouse Plays.
You can see highlights from the following games in this week’s Powerhouse Plays!
Games featured in Powerhouse Plays:
- Roosevelt vs. Lincoln
- Tea Area vs. Huron
- Mitchell vs. Yankton
- Madison vs. Dell Rapids
- Sioux Falls Christian vs. Canton
- Vermillion vs. Dakota Valley
- St. Thomas More vs. Spearfish
- Canistota vs. Howard
- Iowa – Central Lyon vs. Boyden Hull Rock Valley
- Iowa – West Sioux vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn