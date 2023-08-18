View this week’s Powerhouse Plays above
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The return of the KELOLAND SportsZone, also marked the return of Powerhouse Plays.
Powerhouse Plays features the top plays and play makers from every football Friday.
by: Grant Sweeter
Posted:
Updated:
View this week’s Powerhouse Plays above
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The return of the KELOLAND SportsZone, also marked the return of Powerhouse Plays.
Powerhouse Plays features the top plays and play makers from every football Friday.