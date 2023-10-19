DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Potter County rolls to a 38-22 win over Dell Rapids-St. Mary 38-22 in the first round of the 9B playoffs in the Viewer’s Choice Game of the Week.

The Cardinals scored the first touchdown to take the early lead in the first. The Battlers knotted the game on Chance Smith’s touchdown. Potter County took the lead on Ryder Falkenhagen’s score early in the second quarter.

The Battlers scored 30 straight point in the first half to seize in front and take control of the game.

The 11th-seeded Battlers will take on No. 3 Corsica-Stickney next week in the quarterfinals.