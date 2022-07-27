EAGAN, Minn. (KELO) — The Vikings officially opened training camp on Tuesday as every player reported to camp and on Wednesday the team held their first practice of camp.

With the switch from a defensive minded head coach in Mike Zimmer to an offensive minded head coach in Kevin O’Connell.

With that change there’s high expectations for the Vikings offense, and especially for Justin Jefferson, who’s already off to a historic start to his career after his first two seasons.

He’s setting his sights on becoming the best wideout in the league, but says making the playoffs for the first time in his career is the larger objective.

“It was difficult. Just coming from a winning team and then having a losing record is definitely difficult for me. I’m ready to change things around. You know we’re all ready to change things around, get back to that old Vikings team that it used to be,” Jefferson said.

The first training camp practice open for fans will be held on Saturday.