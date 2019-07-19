Post 15 West looks to make playoff run

Sioux Falls West finished the legion baseball regular season a game shy of .500, but won six-of-nine games in advance of the playoffs. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter caught up with Post 15 West prior to the region 2A tournament.

Hitting the ball hasn’t been a problem for Post 15 West in recent weeks. Sioux Falls has scored nearly 70 runs over the past ten games, which head coach Charlie Dubanoski credits to the players’ approach at the plate.

“It’s a lot of trusting our approach, staying middle of the field, having good at bats, getting good pitches to hit and putting good swings on them. I don’t like taking swings away from them and they’ve bought in and they know they’ve go to swing it if we’re going to win,” West Head Coach Charlie Dubanoski said.

Sioux Falls will host the 8-team Central Plains Regional next month. As tournament host, Post 15 West will receive an automatic bid, though they’re focused on the next game up.

“Yeah it’s fun, it’s exciting, I don’t think we really have any worries about that yet, it’s about this regional and then on to state. We’re focused on earning our way there and we just want to be like any other team there. I think we all think we have a great chance to compete and hopefully win that one and go on to Shelby,” Mason Ohnstad said.

West will open the postseason against Brandon Valley in a game that’ll feature two of the top pitchers in South Dakota.

“I would bet it is going to be a low scoring legion baseball game. We usually say 7 runs wins a legion baseball game, tomorrow that might not be the case, it’s going to be a battle,” Coach Dubanoski said.

“We’ve had a bunch of close games with them, we know they have good hitters, they have good pitching, so we’re just going to have to stay loose once again and trust ourselves and trust our mindset, trust all of our AB’s and know that we can do it,” West Pitcher Mason Crow said.

They’ve updated the region 2A tournament schedule due to the forecasted heat. Sioux Falls East will now play Harrisburg at 6:30 p.m. in Yankton, followed by Post 15 West and Brandon Valley at 8:30.