Post 15 East withstands late Mitchell rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Post 15 East won the Lewis & Clark Legion Baseball Tournament this past weekend and returned home for a Tuesday contest against Mitchell Post 18.

East jumped out to an early lead, scoring 2 runs in the bottom of the 1st. Sioux Falls would add another pair in the 2nd, and scored in each of their first four at-bats.

Mitchell trailed 7-0 after five innings of play, but then the Post 18 offense came alive, scoring 6 runs in the 6th inning to cut the East lead to 1.

Sioux Falls would pick up a crucial insurance run in the bottom frame, and held on for the 8-6 victory.