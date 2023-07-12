SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An eight run first inning helped Sioux Falls East claim a 14-4 win over cross town rival, Sioux Falls West on Wednesday evening.

The first seven hitters for Post 15 East all notched hits. Eight of the first nine batters also scored as they jumped out to a strong lead early.

Post 15 West would score four runs over the next two innings, the same amount as their counterpart.

However, the early deficit was just too much to overcome as Sioux Falls East went on to claim the 14-4 win in five innings.

You can watch the full game as livestreamed on KELOLAND above.