Post 15 East picks up home sweep over Huron

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Post 15 East returned home Tuesday night for a doubleheader against Huron.

In game one, it was a pitcher’s duel early as neither team surrendered a run through four innings of play. But in the 5th, Sioux Falls was finally able to break through as they scored 5 runs.

Ryan Hammerstrom drove in two for East, while Aidan Beck and Miles Rees each recorded RBI’s.

From there it was the Jackson Boe show, he struck out 9 batters on the night picking up the no-hitter on Huron as Sioux Falls East took game 1 5-0.

Sioux Falls would then earn the doubleheader sweep with a 10-0 win over Huron in game two in six innings. Miles Rees led the way for East going 2-3 from the plate and driving in 3 runs.