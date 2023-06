SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lennox standout basketball player, Porter Ihnen will be taking his talents to Vermillion, following his senior season.

Ihnen tallied 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game as a junior last year.

He was also the lone junior to earn First Team All-State honors in class ‘A’.

Porter and the Orioles finished the 2022-23 season with a 17-4 record.