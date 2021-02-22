Plitzuweit nabs Summit Player of the Week honors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USD) – South Dakota redshirt-sophomore guard A.J. Plitzuweit earned his first career Summit League Player of the Week honors the league office announced Monday for his performance against Oral Roberts on Saturday.

In a battle of the top two scorers in league play, Plitzuweit outdueled Max Abmas tying his career-high of 37 points on 13-of-23 shooting from the field including a career best eight 3-pointers in the thrilling win over Oral Roberts on Saturday. It’s Plitzuweit’s second straight game of 30+ points and fourth of the season.

In the second half against the Golden Eagles, the Vermillion, South Dakota, native recorded 27 points and cashed home six of his eight 3-pointers. He also sank two free throws with 2.8 seconds left to give USD the win over ORU.

Saturday’s game was the most points two players have scored against each other in a DI men’s basketball head-to-head matchup this season. Plitzuweit is also one of two DI players to score 37+ points or more twice in a game this season, Abmas is the other.

In conference play, Plitzuweit averages 22.2 points and 3.8 assists per game. He is second in 3-point percentage (45.9) and 3-pointers per game (3.0) in League play.

Plitzuweit and the Coyotes are scheduled to host North Dakota State this weekend in the regular season finale with a title on the line. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.