Plitzuweit nabs Summit Player of the Week honors

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
1usd-basketball1_594291530621

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USD) – South Dakota redshirt-sophomore guard A.J. Plitzuweit earned his first career Summit League Player of the Week honors the league office announced Monday for his performance against Oral Roberts on Saturday.

In a battle of the top two scorers in league play, Plitzuweit outdueled Max Abmas tying his career-high of 37 points on 13-of-23 shooting from the field including a career best eight 3-pointers in the thrilling win over Oral Roberts on Saturday. It’s Plitzuweit’s second straight game of 30+ points and fourth of the season.

In the second half against the Golden Eagles, the Vermillion, South Dakota, native recorded 27 points and cashed home six of his eight 3-pointers. He also sank two free throws with 2.8 seconds left to give USD the win over ORU.

Saturday’s game was the most points two players have scored against each other in a DI men’s basketball head-to-head matchup this season. Plitzuweit is also one of two DI players to score 37+ points or more twice in a game this season, Abmas is the other.

In conference play, Plitzuweit averages 22.2 points and 3.8 assists per game. He is second in 3-point percentage (45.9) and 3-pointers per game (3.0) in League play.

Plitzuweit and the Coyotes are scheduled to host North Dakota State this weekend in the regular season finale with a title on the line. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 