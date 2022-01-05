Plenty up for grabs when USD and SDSU Women meet on Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’ll be a battle for the top of the Summit League standings when the SDSU and USD women meet Saturday in Vermillion.

Both teams are off to identical 4-0 starts and both have looked like the two clear cut favorites in the Summit League once again.

USD has won all four of its contest by double-digits with its closest win being a 10 point road victory over Kansas City. The Coyotes average margin of victory through 4 conference games is just a shade under 27 points per game.

SDSU has been nearly as good, other than a 7 point road win over Kansas City, the other 3 wins have come by 17 or more points.

While Saturday’s game won’t give either team the Summit League title, it’ll give the winner the inside track to the conference championship.

“The game this weekend is a big one. Two teams that are traditionally have been picked to finish atop the Summit League. Some of the best players in the Summit League play for these teams and it’ll be a really important game for both teams. Again, we got some good momentum, I’m sure they feel they have good momentum so hopefully you’ll see two teams play at a really high level,” SDSU Head Coach Aaron Johnston said.

The Jackrabbits and Coyotes meet Saturday in Vermillion. Tipoff is set for 1:00 p.m.