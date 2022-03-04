SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘AA’ Girls SoDak 16 has come to a close, setting up the state tournament in Rapid City next weekend.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL – Class AA
Sioux Falls Jefferson 52, Pierre 38
Sioux Falls Washington 83, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 62
Rapid City Central 56, Watertown 20
Rapid City Stevens 56, Brookings 32
Sioux Falls Lincoln 43, Mitchell 38
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 50, Yankton 25
Brandon Valley 45, Spearfish 33
Harrisburg 51, Huron 43
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
SDHSAA Playoffs
SoDak 16 Qualifier
Class A
Region 1
Clark/Willow Lake 47, Tiospa Zina Tribal 40
Groton Area 59, Milbank 51
Region 2
Flandreau 55, Deubrook 37
Sioux Valley 71, Hamlin 52
Region 3
Madison 75, West Central 69
Sioux Falls Christian 62, Dell Rapids 57
Region 4
Dakota Valley 73, Vermillion 35
Tea Area 66, Lennox 54
Region 5
Hanson 56, Bon Homme 20
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 52, Parkston 38
Region 6
Stanley County 42, Chamberlain 34
Winner 75, Mobridge-Pollock 52
Region 7
Lakota Tech 79, Todd County 59
Red Cloud 64, Little Wound 61
Region 8
Rapid City Christian 77, Hill City 60
St. Thomas More 66, Custer 27
Class B
Region 1
Aberdeen Christian 60, Langford 47
Waubay/Summit 66, Warner 51
Region 2
Lower Brule 73, Ipswich 59
Potter County 77, Faulkton 56
Region 3
Castlewood 45, Wolsey-Wessington 41
DeSmet 79, Estelline/Hendricks 50
Region 4
Chester 45, Howard 44
Ethan 41, Bridgewater-Emery 38
Region 5
Freeman Academy/Marion 66, Irene-Wakonda 32
Viborg-Hurley 48, Centerville 32
Region 6
Burke 66, Gregory 62
Platte-Geddes 52, Corsica/Stickney 38
Region 7
Lyman 55, Philip 46
White River 67, Wall 38
Region 8
Harding County 72, Faith 62
Timber Lake 65, Lemmon 55