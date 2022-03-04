SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘AA’ Girls SoDak 16 has come to a close, setting up the state tournament in Rapid City next weekend.

Class ‘AA’ Girls State Tournament Bracket

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL – Class AA

Sioux Falls Jefferson 52, Pierre 38

Sioux Falls Washington 83, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 62

Rapid City Central 56, Watertown 20

Rapid City Stevens 56, Brookings 32

Sioux Falls Lincoln 43, Mitchell 38

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 50, Yankton 25

Brandon Valley 45, Spearfish 33

Harrisburg 51, Huron 43

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

SDHSAA Playoffs

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Class A

Region 1

Clark/Willow Lake 47, Tiospa Zina Tribal 40

Groton Area 59, Milbank 51

Region 2

Flandreau 55, Deubrook 37

Sioux Valley 71, Hamlin 52

Region 3

Madison 75, West Central 69

Sioux Falls Christian 62, Dell Rapids 57

Region 4

Dakota Valley 73, Vermillion 35

Tea Area 66, Lennox 54

Region 5

Hanson 56, Bon Homme 20

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 52, Parkston 38

Region 6

Stanley County 42, Chamberlain 34

Winner 75, Mobridge-Pollock 52

Region 7

Lakota Tech 79, Todd County 59

Red Cloud 64, Little Wound 61

Region 8

Rapid City Christian 77, Hill City 60

St. Thomas More 66, Custer 27

Class B

Region 1

Aberdeen Christian 60, Langford 47

Waubay/Summit 66, Warner 51

Region 2

Lower Brule 73, Ipswich 59

Potter County 77, Faulkton 56

Region 3

Castlewood 45, Wolsey-Wessington 41

DeSmet 79, Estelline/Hendricks 50

Region 4

Chester 45, Howard 44

Ethan 41, Bridgewater-Emery 38

Region 5

Freeman Academy/Marion 66, Irene-Wakonda 32

Viborg-Hurley 48, Centerville 32

Region 6

Burke 66, Gregory 62

Platte-Geddes 52, Corsica/Stickney 38

Region 7

Lyman 55, Philip 46

White River 67, Wall 38

Region 8

Harding County 72, Faith 62

Timber Lake 65, Lemmon 55