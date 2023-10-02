SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The calendar has turned to October, which means it’s time for playoff soccer in South Dakota.

Games begin on Tuesday, October 3 as several high school teams are gearing up for the postseason.

Two teams will advance to the state championship in each class, which is set for Saturday, October 14 in Brandon.

Here’s a look at the postseason brackets:

CLASS ‘AA’ BOYS

Defending Champ: Rapid City Stevens

2023 BRACKET:

CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS

Defending Champ: Harrisburg

2023 BRACKET:

CLASS ‘A’ BOYS

Defending Champ: Sioux Falls Christian

2023 BRACKET:

CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS

Defending Champ: Tea Area

2023 BRACKET: