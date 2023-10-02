SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The calendar has turned to October, which means it’s time for playoff soccer in South Dakota.
Games begin on Tuesday, October 3 as several high school teams are gearing up for the postseason.
Two teams will advance to the state championship in each class, which is set for Saturday, October 14 in Brandon.
Here’s a look at the postseason brackets:
CLASS ‘AA’ BOYS
Defending Champ: Rapid City Stevens
2023 BRACKET:
CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS
Defending Champ: Harrisburg
2023 BRACKET:
CLASS ‘A’ BOYS
Defending Champ: Sioux Falls Christian
2023 BRACKET:
CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS
Defending Champ: Tea Area
2023 BRACKET: