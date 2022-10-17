BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)- Back in 2004, the South Dakota State football program made the switch from Division II to Division I. During the past 18 seasons they’ve grown into one of the powers throughout the FCS, but after a marquee win this past Saturday, Monday, the Jacks would accomplish something for the first time in school history.

After defeating the Bison the past two seasons, the Jackrabbits entered the Fargodome with plenty of confidence. But heading into the locker room this past Saturday, they would find themselves facing a 21-7 deficit.

“We knew we were just kind of shooting ourselves in the foot. I think we were moving the ball at a decent rate, but we were getting behind the chains with false starts and penalties and stuff. So, we knew going into half we had to clean that up for sure,” SDSU Guard Mason McCormick said.

After four false start penalties in the first quarter alone, the Jacks would change their cadence in the second half.

“I think the biggest thing for us was switching our snap count up. At the beginning of the game we were going off this silent cadence thing and it was our first time ever doing it and it clearly wasn’t working and then we went back to our old one and were back to consistently doing what we do,” McCormick stated.

The second half had a completely different tone. SDSU would string together 16 unanswered points behind a defense who held NDSU to a season low 127 rushing yards on the ground.

“Maybe the fact that we kind of had a chip on our shoulder that we didn’t play very well and we let the crowd control us rather than enjoying the crowd. I mean, this is a great environment for a college football game and I think we came out just so much more poised with confidence,” SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier said.

With the win, the Jacks have now officially been ranked as the number one team across the entire FCS… the first time in school history. It’s certainly an impressive feat, but the program is focused on what comes next.

“It shows we’re on the right track and doing the right things, but we’re going to harp on it every single week, at the end of the day it really doesn’t mean anything. We got a long way to go to accomplish what we really want and at the end of the day, that’s all it is. You kind of take it for what it is, it’s pretty neat, and then forget about it and act like it’s not even there,” SDSU Senior Tackle Garret Greenfield said.

“How many people remember who’s number one going into week 8 of a season? They remember who’s number one at the end of the year and so we defiantly want to keep our head down and keep doing what we’re doing,” McCormick remarked.