SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two more tickets have been punched to the class ‘B’ state high school baseball tournament.

Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake and Rapid City Christian are the newest members of teams to advance to state.

Platte-Geddes was the top seed in Region 4 and they looked the part. After a narrow 4-3 win over Hot Springs, the Honkers bounced back with a strong 8-1 win over Gregory County, advancing to state.

The shock of the night was back-to-back upset wins by Rapid City Christian.

The Comets opened the day with an 8-7 win over second-seeded Winner/Colome. Then Chamberlain followed with a 12-7 upset win over #3 Belle Fourche.

After those two games, Rapid City Christian put the hurt on Chamberlain, pulling away for an 11-2 win, punching their ticket to state.

Two more teams will be decided on Tuesday as the Region 3 regionals are set to be played. The final spot will be determined Wednesday in Region 2.