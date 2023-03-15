LOS ANGELES (KELO) — The Los Angeles Chargers have re-signed former University of Sioux Falls star Trey Pipkins to a multi-year contract.

Last season, Pipkins started at right tackle in all 14 of his appearances for Los Angeles. Pipkins has appeared in 52 games (24 starts) since being selected by the Chargers in the third round (91st overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

According to The Athletic, Pipkins signed a three-year deal for $21.75 million.

Pipkins was a three-time All-NSIC selection when he played for the Cougars.