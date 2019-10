BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) -- The SDSU women's basketball team is seven months removed from its historic run to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, and will attempt to build on that success this season.

The Jackrabbits return a trio of talented starters in Tagyn Larson, Myah Selland, and Tylee Irwin, but will have to replace nearly 32 points per game, and a 1-2 punch for the ages, in Macy Miller and Madi Guebert.