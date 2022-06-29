SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The son of a well-known Food Network star is heading to South Dakota.

Todd Drummond, a 6-foot-4 quarterback at Pawhuska High School in Oklahoma, announced on social media he committed to play football at the University of South Dakota. In May, Drummond posted he received an offer from USD and Monday night, he announced his intention to play for the Coyotes. In April, Drummond also posted about a visit he had at South Dakota State.

Drummond is the youngest son of Ree Drummond, who is known as The Pioneer Woman. The Pioneer Woman is a popular TV show on the Food Network.

On Twitter, Todd’s mother said “USD is such a perfect fit for him in every way. Congrats, Todd… and @SDCoyotesFB here we come! #GoYotes.”

Drummond is set to enter his senior season at Pawhuska.