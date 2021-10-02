Pinoniemi’s two goals not enough as Stampede fall to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (STAMPEDE) — Garrett Pinoniemi scored twice, but turnovers hurt the Herd as they fell 5-2 to the Sioux City Musketeers Saturday night in Sioux City. The Herd dropped to 1-2-0 on the young season while the Musketeers improved to 2-1-0.

Things did not get off to the start the Herd were hoping for as Sioux City came out attacking for their home opener and scored just 1:47 into the contest. Owen McLaughlin got open inside the right circle and had some time to pick his spot, firing a shot under the crossbar and into back of the net for a 1-0 lead. The Herd settled down for the rest of the period and outshot the Musketeers 9-8, but still trailed by a goal after one period.

Sioux Falls got things tied up in the second when they took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play. Brandon Chabrier found Garrett Pinoniemi at the top of the left circle who waited just long enough for space to open up and perfectly wristed the puck into the upper right-hand corner of the net to tie the game, 1-1. It remained that way until the 15:44 mark when the Musketeers took advantage of a power play opportunity. The Musketeers worked the puck around for a perfect pass to Perter Purmalis who tapped the puck under the pads of Posch to make it a 2-1 game. Moments later the Musketeers added to their lead when Posch went to play the puck behind the net, but it bounced back in front of the goal to Dylan James who tapped it into the empty net for a two-goal advantage. The Musketeers outshot the Stampede 10-5 in the period.

The Herd were hoping to get back on track in the third, but the Musketeers scored early once again, this time Nick Pierre scored just 1:55 into the period to extend the lead to 4-1. Sioux City controlled most of the play as the period went on, but Sioux Falls did get back into the game at 15:39 when Pinoniemi tallied his second of the night. Cal Thomas sent a pass down the right-wing boards where Pinoniemi took the puck and then cut into the top of the crease where he slid the puck under the pads of Tracy to make it a 4-2 game. That goal allowed the Herd to pull Posch for an extra attacker in the final minutes, but the Musketeers found the back of the net again in the final seconds to seal a 5-2 victory.

Sioux City outshot the Herd 13-11 in the period and 31-25 in the game.

The Herd return to action next weekend with a home-and-home series against the Lincoln Stars. The Stampede visit the Ice Box on Friday at 7:05 PM before returning for their home opener on Saturday for a 6:05 PM face-off against the Stars. The first 1,000 kids 12-and-under will receive a free replica jersey on Saturday and fans can take part in a post-game skating party after the game. Tickets for the Stampede home opener on sale now through the KEOLAND Box Office or any Ticketmaster outlet.