Pineiro’s clutch kicks lift Bears over Broncos

Chicago’s kicking woes from last year feel like a distant memory thanks to Eddy Pineiro.

The 24-year-old made three field goals on Sunday, including a 53-yard attempt as time expired, to lift the Bears over the Denver Broncos 16-14.

The clutch kick capped a thrilling final minute of football. It looked like the Broncos were about to win they scored a touchdown to pull within 13-12 with 31 seconds left and then converted a 2-point conversion to push ahead 14-13.

But the Bears drove the field and Pineiro sealed the win. He also hit field goals from 52 and 40 years.

