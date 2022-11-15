VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Pierre Football team etched its name in the state record books this past weekend, as the Governors won their 6th straight 11AA championship, tying West Central’s all-time record for consecutive titles won.

Before the season even began, the Pierre football team knew exactly what stood in front of them.

“I mean there’s only one other team that’s won six straight. There’s kind of a thing us seniors talk about, we don’t want to be the ones to ruin the streak,” Senior Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz said back in August.

After going a perfect 11-0 on their way to DakotaDome, the Govs would keep that streak going with a 35-20 victory over Tea Area in the State Championship.

“We wanted the one today. that’s the one we wanted. We weren’t focused on six. We just wanted to send these guys out on top and feels really good that we were able to,” Head Coach Steve Steele said.

Saturday marked the final time Pierre’s 18 seniors would ever take the field together.

“It was the last one with all these seniors, all my friends. I think it was huge just because we preached perfection all year long, and that’s exactly what we did,” Kienholz said.

Every team during their six-year reign atop 11AA has been different, and this group made sure to soak every moment in, on their way to another state championship.

“I think this group really enjoyed the ride. You know I think more than anything they had so much fun playing football together. They love the game and they love each other, and that makes this so much fun, because you can see that when we make a big play they’re so excited for each other. They didn’t care about the individual accolades. They truly just wanted to keep playing with their friends and they enjoyed every second of it,” Steele said.

Pierre ties West Central’s record of 6 straight championships, which the Trojans accomplished from 2000 to 2005. During their six-year run, the Govs have gone 62-9 overall, and are 58-5 against fellow 11AA opponents.