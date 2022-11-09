VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – After defeating Yankton 59-31, The Pierre Governors are once again heading back to the DakotaDome.

“This is fun, this is special, we talk about how this is our version of senior night,it’s our seniors last game on this field so we always want to send them out on top from this field and get one more game down in Vermillion,” Pierre Head Coach Steve Steele said.

“I’ve made too many memories to count on this field and it’s all been with the same guys and we’re blessed that we get to play here in front of these great, great fans and represent Pierre. So, it’s fun, it’s been a good time,” Pierre senior wide receiver Jack Merkwan stated.

While the Govs are in search of their six consecutive 11AA state title, the Tea Area Titans will return for the second straight year after defeating Aberdeen Central 44-7.

“After we played them early in the year we didn’t start out real well, so I challenged the guys to come out and start real well on both sides of the ball and they accepted the challenge like they always have. We stopped them on the first series, they went three and out and the first play from the line of scrimmage for us was a touchdown,” Tea Area Head Coach Scott Frey said.

After an instant classic a season ago in which the Govs pulled off a 20 point come from behind victory in the final seconds, the two programs will meet once again for the class 11AA crown.

“You’re not going to stop them, you have to limit them, that’s what we need to do. And I talked with our offensive coaches where our best defense is probably our offense this week where we take some nice long sustained drives where we keep their offense off the field. So, that’s kind of our main emphasis this week,” Frey explained.

“Big challenge, it’s going to be a dog fight again. We need to start planning early, we need to get back into film and we need to start preparing for them,” Pierre quarterback Lincoln Kienholz said.

“I think there’s a familiarity there, but I don’t know if it’s so much of a rivalry as just respect, you know. They’re a great program, they’ve been successful for a long time and they do things the right way. So, it’s just one of those things where it’s just mutually respectful between us. But obviously we want to win and it’s going to be a hard fought game,” Steele remarked.

The two teams played this season back on October 14th in Pierre with the Govs coming out on top 35-30. Kickoff time is set for 1pm this Saturday.