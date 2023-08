FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (KELO) — Former SDSU running back Pierre Strong Jr. was traded from the New England Patriots to the Cleveland Browns Sunday.

In 15 games with the Pats, Strong Jr. rushed for five touchdowns and 100 yards.

He had 1,600 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground during his final year with the Jacks.

New England received offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. in the exchange.