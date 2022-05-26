SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pierre standout Lincoln Kienholz has been receiving plenty of attention from college football coaches.

On Wednesday, the Governors’ senior quarterback announced the final four schools he’s considering. The list includes three Division I FBS schools – Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming – and Division I FCS power North Dakota State.

“I want to say thank you for this opportunity and to all the colleges who have recruited me through this process. With that being (said), Top 4.”

Kienholz led the Governors to a 10-2 season that included a Class AA state championship. He threw for 3,359 yards and 37 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,165 yards and another 12 scores.

KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter caught up with Kienholz at the end of April about his recruitment.

Kienholz is now playing Pierre Post 8 Legion baseball and he wanted to enjoy his summer as a kid as well.