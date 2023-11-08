PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Pierre football team has been on quite the run over the past six seasons, having claimed six straight 11AA state championships.

The Govs have held the top spot in 11AA since 2017, when they knocked of Harrisburg. Since then, wins over Huron, Brooking twice and Tea Area twice have helped Pierre push their streak to six.

They’ve seen a ton of dominance in the dome, as they’ve outscored their opponents 197-110. Pierre has scored at least 30 points in the five most recent victories.

Now, the Governors are seeking a state record seventh title on Friday when they meet Yankton and coach Steve Steele is hoping their recent trips will help fuel a win.

“The moment shouldn’t be too big. A lot of these guys got to play in the game last year, maybe they’re in a bigger capacity this year, but they understand the process. They understand what that day is going to look like. They understand what the changes that go onto the warm up schedule because of the timing of everything,” Pierre head coach Steve Steele said.

Pierre will play Yankton at 7 p.m. on Friday.