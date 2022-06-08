SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Legion Baseball season is in full swing and on Wednesday night, Sioux Falls Post 15 West hosted Pierre Post 8. After trailing by 2 early, Post 8 would score 8 of the game’s 9 runs en route to the 8-3 victory.

After a scoreless 1st inning, Sioux Falls would score the game’s first run on an Isaac Adam RBI double. Adam was thrown out at 3rd trying to stretch it to a triple.

West would add another in the bottom of the 3rd on a Sac Fly and led 2-0 after 3.

In the 4th, Pierre’s offense found its rhythm. After scoring on a wild pitch with the bases loaded to cut the West lead to 1, Post 8 would score 2 more on a Gary Nedved hit that went off the pitcher’s glove and got through the infield to score 2, giving Pierre the 3-2 lead.

Post 15 West would answer in their ensuing at-bat as Jacob Mongar drove in the tying run with a single into left.

But Pierre would regain the lead in the top of the 5th, and then added 3 more in the 6th, and another in the 7th, as they picked up the 8-3 victory.