SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Pierre girls claimed a road win Tuesday, while Lennox walked away victorious at home.

The Governors jumped out to an early double digit lead. They’d never look back improving to 5-2 on the season with a 41-25 win over Lincoln.

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton made the trip to Lennox and suffered their first loss of the young season. The Orioles led by six at the half. They’d win by seven, 65-58.

Carli Kuyper tallied a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds. Andie Peters also had 18 points for Lennox.

SDSU commit Emilee Fox had 15 points for the Titans. Reagan Rus added 11 points and eight boards.