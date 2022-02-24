SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Day 1 of the South Dakota Girls State Wrestling Tournament got underway Thursday in Sioux Falls. Last year marked the first sanctioned girls tournament, but was only an individual competition, this year there has been a team element added.

After the first day, Pierre leads after accumulating 75 points with Canton 18 points back in 2nd place. Full team standings are below:

1 Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls 75.0 2 Canton Girls 57.0 3 Spearfish Girls 46.0 4 Harrisburg Girls 36.0 5 Viborg-Hurley Girls 32.0 6 Brookings Girls 29.0 6 Sturgis Brown Girls 29.0 8 Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon Girls 22.0 8 Dakota Valley Girls 22.0 8 Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes Girls 22.0 11 Yankton Girls 21.0 12 Huron Girls 19.0 13 Brandon Valley Girls 18.0 14 Aberdeen Central Girls 17.0 14 Lennox Girls 17.0 16 Lakota Tech Girls 16.0 16 Sully Buttes Girls 16.0 18 Webster Area Girls 14.0 18 West Central Girls 14.0 20 Rapid City Stevens Girls 13.0 20 Sioux Falls O`Gorman Girls 13.0 22 Belle Fourche Girls 12.0 22 Sioux Falls Jefferson Girls 12.0 24 Beresford/Alcester-Hudson Girls 11.0 24 Douglas Girls 11.0 24 Iroquois/Doland Girls 11.0 24 Lead-Deadwood Girls 11.0 24 Lemmon/McIntosh Girls 11.0 24 Red Cloud Girls 11.0 24 Sioux Falls Roosevelt Girls 11.0 31 Dell Rapids Girls 10.0 31 Sioux Falls Lincoln Girls 10.0 33 Hot Springs Girls 8.0 33 Rapid City Central Girls 8.0 35 Sioux Valley Girls 7.0 36 Crow Creek Girls 3.0 36 Little Wound Girls 3.0 36 Marion/Freeman/Freeman Academy/Canistota/Menno Gir 3.0 39 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree Girls 2.0 40 Chamberlain Girls 1.0 40 Tea Area Girls 1.0 42 Bennett County Girls 0.0 42 Britton-Hecla Girls 0.0 42 Clark/Willow Lake Girls 0.0 42 Flandreau Girls 0.0 42 Garretson Girls 0.0 42 Groton Area Girls 0.0 42 Mobridge-Pollock Girls 0.0 42 Potter County Girls 0.0 42 Sioux Falls Washington Girls 0.0

Individual Results

106 Pounds

First Round

Champ. Round 1 – Maraia Kruske (Spearfish Girls) 37-2 won by fall over Kendall Clayton (Brandon Valley Girls) 6-21 (Fall 0:16)

Champ. Round 1 – Jett Yaggie (Yankton Girls) 18-8 won by fall over Marin Rhode (Canton Girls) 13-21 (Fall 1:33)

Champ. Round 1 – Trinity Duran (Rapid City Stevens Girls) 21-7 won by fall over Liza Krueger (Groton Area Girls) 6-6 (Fall 0:39)

Champ. Round 1 – Destinee Wagner (Harrisburg Girls) 25-13 won by fall over Ariyana Bhakta (Dakota Valley Girls) 6-15 (Fall 1:01)

Champ. Round 1 – Sydney Uhrig (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 33-7 won by fall over Eva Hinkle (Aberdeen Central Girls) 20-20 (Fall 0:24)

Champ. Round 1 – Meredith Ramacher (Hot Springs Girls) 18-15 won by fall over Emma McConniel (Marion/Freeman/Freeman Academy/Canistota/Menno Gir) 9-10 (Fall 0:54)



Champ. Round 1 – Kyra Vandenberg (Belle Fourche Girls) 17-10 won by fall over Darla Barnes (Lemmon/McIntosh Girls) 11-17 (Fall 3:10)



Champ. Round 1 – Akane Metcalfe (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes Girls) 17-3 won by fall over Kendall Peterson (Chamberlain Girls) 3-15 (Fall 1:07)

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal – Maraia Kruske (Spearfish Girls) 37-2 won by fall over Jett Yaggie (Yankton Girls) 18-8 (Fall 0:33)



Quarterfinal – Trinity Duran (Rapid City Stevens Girls) 21-7 won by decision over Destinee Wagner (Harrisburg Girls) 25-13 (Dec 8-5)



Quarterfinal – Sydney Uhrig (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 33-7 won by fall over Meredith Ramacher (Hot Springs Girls) 18-15 (Fall 1:24)



Quarterfinal – Akane Metcalfe (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes Girls) 17-3 won by fall over Kyra Vandenberg (Belle Fourche Girls) 17-10 (Fall 0:36)

Wrestlebacks

Cons. Round 1 – Marin Rhode (Canton Girls) 13-21 won by fall over Kendall Clayton (Brandon Valley Girls) 6-21 (Fall 2:42)



Cons. Round 1 – Ariyana Bhakta (Dakota Valley Girls) 6-15 won by fall over Liza Krueger (Groton Area Girls) 6-6 (Fall 0:38)



Cons. Round 1 – Emma McConniel (Marion/Freeman/Freeman Academy/Canistota/Menno Gir) 9-10 won by fall over Eva Hinkle (Aberdeen Central Girls) 20-20 (Fall 1:31)



Cons. Round 1 – Darla Barnes (Lemmon/McIntosh Girls) 11-17 won by fall over Kendall Peterson (Chamberlain Girls) 3-15 (Fall 2:00)

Cons. Round 2 – Kyra Vandenberg (Belle Fourche Girls) 17-10 won by fall over Marin Rhode (Canton Girls) 13-21 (Fall 4:50)



Cons. Round 2 – Meredith Ramacher (Hot Springs Girls) 18-15 won by fall over Ariyana Bhakta (Dakota Valley Girls) 6-15 (Fall 1:28)



Cons. Round 2 – Destinee Wagner (Harrisburg Girls) 25-13 won by fall over Emma McConniel (Marion/Freeman/Freeman Academy/Canistota/Menno Gir) 9-10 (Fall 1:08)



Cons. Round 2 – Jett Yaggie (Yankton Girls) 18-8 won by fall over Darla Barnes (Lemmon/McIntosh Girls) 11-17 (Fall 1:42)

113 Pounds

First Round

Champ. Round 1 – Britney Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon Girls) 28-1 won by fall over Ava Stanley (Brookings Girls) 15-8 (Fall 1:43)



Champ. Round 1 – Madyson Gillen (Aberdeen Central Girls) 22-9 won by fall over Tavyn Valder (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson Girls) 26-9 (Fall 2:56)



Champ. Round 1 – Sara Schroder (Canton Girls) 18-6 won by major decision over Eulayla Maynard (Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree Girls) 9-6 (MD 13-5)



Champ. Round 1 – Shea Irion (Spearfish Girls) 33-6 won by fall over Nicole Rodriguez (Sioux Falls Washington Girls) 5-11 (Fall 0:22)



Champ. Round 1 – Brooklyn Baird (Sturgis Brown Girls) 22-4 won by fall over Nevaeh Baade (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 10-24 (Fall 2:59)



Champ. Round 1 – Aubrey Jensen (Viborg-Hurley Girls) 18-10 won by fall over Shelbie Brehm (Rapid City Stevens Girls) 8-19 (Fall 1:30)



Champ. Round 1 – Keira Christ (Yankton Girls) 24-16 won by decision over Hailey Rodriguez (Belle Fourche Girls) 17-13 (Dec 3-1)



Champ. Round 1 – Quinn Butler (Lemmon/McIntosh Girls) 26-1 won by major decision over Dani Batchelor (Clark/Willow Lake Girls) 4-9 (MD 12-4)

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal – Britney Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon Girls) 28-1 won by fall over Madyson Gillen (Aberdeen Central Girls) 22-9 (Fall 2:53)



Quarterfinal – Shea Irion (Spearfish Girls) 33-6 won by decision over Sara Schroder (Canton Girls) 18-6 (Dec 6-4)



Quarterfinal – Brooklyn Baird (Sturgis Brown Girls) 22-4 won by fall over Aubrey Jensen (Viborg-Hurley Girls) 18-10 (Fall 3:27)



Quarterfinal – Quinn Butler (Lemmon/McIntosh Girls) 26-1 won by decision over Keira Christ (Yankton Girls) 24-16 (Dec 8-2)

Wrestlebacks

Cons. Round 1 – Tavyn Valder (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson Girls) 26-9 won by decision over Ava Stanley (Brookings Girls) 15-8 (Dec 7-1)



Cons. Round 1 – Eulayla Maynard (Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree Girls) 9-6 won by major decision over Nicole Rodriguez (Sioux Falls Washington Girls) 5-11 (MD 9-0)



Cons. Round 1 – Shelbie Brehm (Rapid City Stevens Girls) 8-19 won by fall over Nevaeh Baade (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 10-24 (Fall 3:48)



Cons. Round 1 – Hailey Rodriguez (Belle Fourche Girls) 17-13 won by decision over Dani Batchelor (Clark/Willow Lake Girls) 4-9 (Dec 8-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Tavyn Valder (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson Girls) 26-9 won by decision over Keira Christ (Yankton Girls) 24-16 (Dec 6-4)



Cons. Round 2 – Aubrey Jensen (Viborg-Hurley Girls) 18-10 won by fall over Eulayla Maynard (Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree Girls) 9-6 (Fall 1:36)



Cons. Round 2 – Sara Schroder (Canton Girls) 18-6 won by major decision over Shelbie Brehm (Rapid City Stevens Girls) 8-19 (MD 9-1)



Cons. Round 2 – Madyson Gillen (Aberdeen Central Girls) 22-9 won by decision over Hailey Rodriguez (Belle Fourche Girls) 17-13 (Dec 6-1)



120 Pounds



First Round

Champ. Round 1 – Regina Stoeser (Harrisburg Girls) 24-3 won by fall over Tori Buffington (Huron Girls) 9-23 (Fall 1:23)



Champ. Round 1 – Jayrn Warejcka (Canton Girls) 19-19 won by decision over Jumah DuKuly (Sioux Falls Jefferson Girls) 18-14 (Dec 17-11)



Champ. Round 1 – Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Central Girls) 28-13 won by fall over Ellie Jeffery (Spearfish Girls) 17-14 (Fall 0:16)



Champ. Round 1 – Riley Weisbeck (Brookings Girls) 28-6 won by fall over Olivia Kolbrek (Sioux Falls Washington Girls) 13-20 (Fall 0:28)



Champ. Round 1 – Mary Katherine Joseph (Brandon Valley Girls) 22-8 won by fall over Ciara Birds Head (Hot Springs Girls) 14-20 (Fall 0:21)



Champ. Round 1 – Brookyln Brant (Sturgis Brown Girls) 22-8 won by fall over Isabella Shepherd (Chamberlain Girls) 8-10 (Fall 1:21)



Champ. Round 1 – Dani Ringstmeyer (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 21-25 won by major decision over Morgan Lee (Viborg-Hurley Girls) 17-12 (MD 14-6)



Champ. Round 1 – Tahnie Yellowhawk (Sully Buttes Girls) 20-4 won by decision over Summer Guthmiller (Sioux Valley Girls) 14-8 (Dec 7-3)

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal – Regina Stoeser (Harrisburg Girls) 24-3 won by fall over Jayrn Warejcka (Canton Girls) 19-19 (Fall 1:03)



Quarterfinal – Riley Weisbeck (Brookings Girls) 28-6 won by fall over Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Central Girls) 28-13 (Fall 3:21)



Quarterfinal – Mary Katherine Joseph (Brandon Valley Girls) 22-8 won by fall over Brookyln Brant (Sturgis Brown Girls) 22-8 (Fall 1:51)



Quarterfinal – Tahnie Yellowhawk (Sully Buttes Girls) 20-4 won by fall over Dani Ringstmeyer (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 21-25 (Fall 4:26)

Wrestlebacks

Cons. Round 1 – Jumah DuKuly (Sioux Falls Jefferson Girls) 18-14 won by fall over Tori Buffington (Huron Girls) 9-23 (Fall 3:21)



Cons. Round 1 – Ellie Jeffery (Spearfish Girls) 17-14 won by fall over Olivia Kolbrek (Sioux Falls Washington Girls) 13-20 (Fall 2:48)



Cons. Round 1 – Isabella Shepherd (Chamberlain Girls) 8-10 won by decision over Ciara Birds Head (Hot Springs Girls) 14-20 (Dec 7-2)



Cons. Round 1 – Summer Guthmiller (Sioux Valley Girls) 14-8 won by fall over Morgan Lee (Viborg-Hurley Girls) 17-12 (Fall 0:56)

Cons. Round 2 – Jumah DuKuly (Sioux Falls Jefferson Girls) 18-14 won by decision over Dani Ringstmeyer (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 21-25 (Dec 14-7)



Cons. Round 2 – Brookyln Brant (Sturgis Brown Girls) 22-8 won by fall over Ellie Jeffery (Spearfish Girls) 17-14 (Fall 2:09)



Cons. Round 2 – Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Central Girls) 28-13 won by fall over Isabella Shepherd (Chamberlain Girls) 8-10 (Fall 1:40)



Cons. Round 2 – Summer Guthmiller (Sioux Valley Girls) 14-8 won by fall over Jayrn Warejcka (Canton Girls) 19-19 (Fall 2:28)



126 Pounds

First Round

Champ. Round 1 – Peyton Hellmann (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon Girls) 35-4 won by fall over Shelby Shrake (Chamberlain Girls) 15-14 (Fall 0:58)



Champ. Round 1 – Cateri Yellowhawk (Sully Buttes Girls) 18-8 won in sudden victory – 1 over Cierra Strand (Brookings Girls) 17-18 (SV-1 9-7)



Champ. Round 1 – Sydney Badwound (Spearfish Girls) 30-17 won by fall over Brynn Mulder (Canton Girls) 8-14 (Fall 2:31)



Champ. Round 1 – Hattie Baldwin (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 24-13 won by fall over Ula Martin (Aberdeen Central Girls) 14-21 (Fall 1:51)



Champ. Round 1 – Madison Snyder (Sturgis Brown Girls) 27-6 won by fall over Rylee Bird (Dell Rapids Girls) 13-16 (Fall 0:57)



Champ. Round 1 – Ariana Gomez (Dakota Valley Girls) 22-11 won by fall over Wendi Silverthorn (Viborg-Hurley Girls) 6-22 (Fall 0:51)



Champ. Round 1 – Htee Htoo (Huron Girls) 22-18 won by fall over Chloe Ellingsen (Harrisburg Girls) 14-18 (Fall 1:47)



Champ. Round 1 – Nevaeh Leonard (Yankton Girls) 24-8 won by fall over Hannah Horvath (Garretson Girls) 15-8 (Fall 3:22)

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal – Peyton Hellmann (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon Girls) 35-4 won by fall over Cateri Yellowhawk (Sully Buttes Girls) 18-8 (Fall 0:41)



Quarterfinal – Hattie Baldwin (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 24-13 won by fall over Sydney Badwound (Spearfish Girls) 30-17 (Fall 3:07)



Quarterfinal – Madison Snyder (Sturgis Brown Girls) 27-6 won by major decision over Ariana Gomez (Dakota Valley Girls) 22-11 (MD 10-0)



Quarterfinal – Nevaeh Leonard (Yankton Girls) 24-8 won by fall over Htee Htoo (Huron Girls) 22-18 (Fall 5:15)

Wrestlebacks

Cons. Round 1 – Cierra Strand (Brookings Girls) 17-18 won by decision over Shelby Shrake (Chamberlain Girls) 15-14 (Dec 5-4)



Cons. Round 1 – Ula Martin (Aberdeen Central Girls) 14-21 won by fall over Brynn Mulder (Canton Girls) 8-14 (Fall 1:56)



Cons. Round 1 – Rylee Bird (Dell Rapids Girls) 13-16 won by fall over Wendi Silverthorn (Viborg-Hurley Girls) 6-22 (Fall 0:44)



Cons. Round 1 – Chloe Ellingsen (Harrisburg Girls) 14-18 won by fall over Hannah Horvath (Garretson Girls) 15-8 (Fall 1:25)

132 Pounds



First Round

Champ. Round 1 – Taylor Graveman (Fierbach) (Spearfish Girls) 36-0 won by fall over Lakota Rodgers (Lakota Tech Girls) 1-3 (Fall 0:22)



Champ. Round 1 – Riley Buus (Sioux Falls O`Gorman Girls) 17-7 won by fall over Alexa Swaney (Belle Fourche Girls) 23-20 (Fall 0:48)



Champ. Round 1 – Reese Olson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson Girls) 22-15 won by fall over Alyssia McBride (Crow Creek Girls) 3-7 (Fall 2:57)



Champ. Round 1 – Alexis Bryant (West Central Girls) 27-8 won by fall over Karla Gomez (Sioux Falls Roosevelt Girls) 3-17 (Fall 0:29)



Champ. Round 1 – Carly Ballinger (Canton Girls) 19-2 won by fall over Emerson Skuodas (Harrisburg Girls) 7-20 (Fall 1:22)



Champ. Round 1 – EhLer Klay (Huron Girls) 20-8 won by fall over Wylynn Wind (Sioux Falls Jefferson Girls) 0-12 (Fall 0:59)



Champ. Round 1 – Reganne Miles (Iroquois/Doland Girls) 19-7 won by fall over Bailey Credeur (Dell Rapids Girls) 11-18 (Fall 0:31)



Champ. Round 1 – Gianna Stangeland (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 36-3 won by fall over Julie Pitsenberger (Flandreau Girls) 2-14 (Fall 0:38)

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal – Taylor Graveman (Fierbach) (Spearfish Girls) 36-0 won by fall over Riley Buus (Sioux Falls O`Gorman Girls) 17-7 (Fall 1:00)



Quarterfinal – Alexis Bryant (West Central Girls) 27-8 won by decision over Reese Olson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson Girls) 22-15 (Dec 13-7)



Quarterfinal – Carly Ballinger (Canton Girls) 19-2 won by fall over EhLer Klay (Huron Girls) 20-8 (Fall 2:51)



Quarterfinal – Gianna Stangeland (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 36-3 won by forfeit over Reganne Miles (Iroquois/Doland Girls) 19-7 (For.)

Wrestlebacks

Cons. Round 1 – Alexa Swaney (Belle Fourche Girls) 23-20 won by fall over Lakota Rodgers (Lakota Tech Girls) 1-3 (Fall 2:16)



Cons. Round 1 – Alyssia McBride (Crow Creek Girls) 3-7 won by fall over Karla Gomez (Sioux Falls Roosevelt Girls) 3-17 (Fall 0:31)



Cons. Round 1 – Emerson Skuodas (Harrisburg Girls) 7-20 won by fall over Wylynn Wind (Sioux Falls Jefferson Girls) 0-12 (Fall 2:35)



Cons. Round 1 – Bailey Credeur (Dell Rapids Girls) 11-18 won by fall over Julie Pitsenberger (Flandreau Girls) 2-14 (Fall 3:35)

Cons. Round 2 – Reganne Miles (Iroquois/Doland Girls) 19-7 won by major decision over Alexa Swaney (Belle Fourche Girls) 23-20 (MD 13-3)



Cons. Round 2 – EhLer Klay (Huron Girls) 20-8 won by fall over Alyssia McBride (Crow Creek Girls) 3-7 (Fall 1:43)



Cons. Round 2 – Reese Olson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson Girls) 22-15 won by fall over Emerson Skuodas (Harrisburg Girls) 7-20 (Fall 2:12)



Cons. Round 2 – Riley Buus (Sioux Falls O`Gorman Girls) 17-7 won by fall over Bailey Credeur (Dell Rapids Girls) 11-18 (Fall 2:25)

142 Pounds

Champ. Round 1 – Kiana Shevling-Major (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes Girls) 9-3 won by fall over Megan Hermannn (Potter County Girls) 9-11 (Fall 3:05)



Champ. Round 1 – Saige Hinricher (Brookings Girls) 13-11 won by decision over Abbigail Garrett (Webster Area Girls) 14-15 (Dec 6-1)



Champ. Round 1 – Kieonna Smith (Canton Girls) 23-8 won by fall over Rachael Feiock (Viborg-Hurley Girls) 3-17 (Fall 0:34)



Champ. Round 1 – Alexis Fischer (Lennox Girls) 26-8 won by fall over Mikayla Hight (Dell Rapids Girls) 4-21 (Fall 0:58)



Champ. Round 1 – Abbigail Lewis (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 40-6 won by major decision over Jasmin Perez (Mobridge-Pollock Girls) 8-13 (MD 12-1)



Champ. Round 1 – Jayden Werlinger (Spearfish Girls) 28-16 won by fall over Hailey Fortney (West Central Girls) 14-17 (Fall 3:45)



Champ. Round 1 – Kyla Logan (Iroquois/Doland Girls) 22-9 won by decision over Avalon Brenner (Sioux Falls O`Gorman Girls) 20-17 (Dec 8-3)



Champ. Round 1 – Ali Bissell (Sioux Falls Roosevelt Girls) 21-3 won by fall over Hannah Stagman (Harrisburg Girls) 5-20 (Fall 2:20)

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal – Kiana Shevling-Major (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes Girls) 9-3 won by fall over Saige Hinricher (Brookings Girls) 13-11 (Fall 1:36)



Quarterfinal – Alexis Fischer (Lennox Girls) 26-8 won by fall over Kieonna Smith (Canton Girls) 23-8 (Fall 3:09)



Quarterfinal – Abbigail Lewis (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 40-6 won by major decision over Jayden Werlinger (Spearfish Girls) 28-16 (MD 11-0)



Quarterfinal – Ali Bissell (Sioux Falls Roosevelt Girls) 21-3 won by fall over Kyla Logan (Iroquois/Doland Girls) 22-9 (Fall 5:34)

Wrestlebacks

Cons. Round 1 – Abbigail Garrett (Webster Area Girls) 14-15 won by fall over Megan Hermannn (Potter County Girls) 9-11 (Fall 1:36)



Cons. Round 1 – Rachael Feiock (Viborg-Hurley Girls) 3-17 won by fall over Mikayla Hight (Dell Rapids Girls) 4-21 (Fall 2:04)



Cons. Round 1 – Hailey Fortney (West Central Girls) 14-17 won by decision over Jasmin Perez (Mobridge-Pollock Girls) 8-13 (Dec 11-6)



Cons. Round 1 – Avalon Brenner (Sioux Falls O`Gorman Girls) 20-17 won by decision over Hannah Stagman (Harrisburg Girls) 5-20 (Dec 8-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Kyla Logan (Iroquois/Doland Girls) 22-9 won by decision over Abbigail Garrett (Webster Area Girls) 14-15 (Dec 8-4)



Cons. Round 2 – Jayden Werlinger (Spearfish Girls) 28-16 won by fall over Rachael Feiock (Viborg-Hurley Girls) 3-17 (Fall 3:27)



Cons. Round 2 – Kieonna Smith (Canton Girls) 23-8 won by fall over Hailey Fortney (West Central Girls) 14-17 (Fall 2:18)



Cons. Round 2 – Avalon Brenner (Sioux Falls O`Gorman Girls) 20-17 won by fall over Saige Hinricher (Brookings Girls) 13-11 (Fall 1:39)

154 Pounds

First Round

Champ. Round 1 – Trinity Zopp (Lead-Deadwood Girls) 15-3 won by fall over Anna Lee (Dakota Valley Girls) 5-12 (Fall 1:05)



Champ. Round 1 – Natalia Long (Canton Girls) 12-16 won by decision over Kaitlyn Florey (Huron Girls) 11-15 (Dec 16-9)



Champ. Round 1 – Maya Erickson (Brookings Girls) 18-10 won by fall over deshawniegh iron cloud (Little Wound Girls) 5-6 (Fall 1:44)



Champ. Round 1 – Giada Scherich (Red Cloud Girls) 9-2 won by fall over Serenity Schell (Hot Springs Girls) 10-26 (Fall 1:33)



Champ. Round 1 – Ireland Templeton (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 28-7 won by fall over Marieda Kalahar (Rapid City Stevens Girls) 2-10 (Fall 3:53)



Champ. Round 1 – Jessica Waln (Lakota Tech Girls) 9-2 won by fall over Angelica Provost (Bennett County Girls) 5-19 (Fall 3:01)



Champ. Round 1 – Rhiannen Heimdal (Harrisburg Girls) 12-18 won by major decision over Annala Davis (Brandon Valley Girls) 8-22 (MD 11-1)



Champ. Round 1 – Annie Witt (Webster Area Girls) 24-4 won by fall over Cecilia Anderson (Britton-Hecla Girls) 0-2 (Fall 0:21)

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal – Trinity Zopp (Lead-Deadwood Girls) 15-3 won by fall over Natalia Long (Canton Girls) 12-16 (Fall 1:04)



Quarterfinal – Giada Scherich (Red Cloud Girls) 9-2 won by fall over Maya Erickson (Brookings Girls) 18-10 (Fall 2:28)



Quarterfinal – Ireland Templeton (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 28-7 won by fall over Jessica Waln (Lakota Tech Girls) 9-2 (Fall 1:25)



Quarterfinal – Annie Witt (Webster Area Girls) 24-4 won by fall over Rhiannen Heimdal (Harrisburg Girls) 12-18 (Fall 5:35)

Wrestlebacks

Cons. Round 1 – Kaitlyn Florey (Huron Girls) 11-15 won by fall over Anna Lee (Dakota Valley Girls) 5-12 (Fall 2:54)



Cons. Round 1 – Deshawniegh iron cloud (Little Wound Girls) 5-6 won by fall over Serenity Schell (Hot Springs Girls) 10-26 (Fall 2:08)



Cons. Round 1 – Marieda Kalahar (Rapid City Stevens Girls) 2-10 won by decision over Angelica Provost (Bennett County Girls) 5-19 (Dec 9-6)



Cons. Round 1 – Annala Davis (Brandon Valley Girls) 8-22 won by decision over Cecilia Anderson (Britton-Hecla Girls) 0-2 (Dec 9-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Rhiannen Heimdal (Harrisburg Girls) 12-18 won by fall over Kaitlyn Florey (Huron Girls) 11-15 (Fall 4:35)



Cons. Round 2 – Jessica Waln (Lakota Tech Girls) 9-2 won by fall over deshawniegh iron cloud (Little Wound Girls) 5-6 (Fall 1:12)



Cons. Round 2 – Maya Erickson (Brookings Girls) 18-10 won by decision over Marieda Kalahar (Rapid City Stevens Girls) 2-10 (Dec 2-1)



Cons. Round 2 – Natalia Long (Canton Girls) 12-16 won by fall over Annala Davis (Brandon Valley Girls) 8-22 (Fall 0:52)

170 Pounds

Champ. Round 1 – Stephanie Halouska (Lennox Girls) 8-11 won by decision over Katrina Gibson (Aberdeen Central Girls) 19-21 (Dec 6-2)



Champ. Round 1 – Gracie Delgado (Dakota Valley Girls) 18-6 won by fall over Aileana Brewer (Red Cloud Girls) 3-12 (Fall 2:26)



Champ. Round 1 – Fantasia Felcher (Brandon Valley Girls) 5-12 won by fall over Accalia Young Bear (Lakota Tech Girls) 0-6 (Fall 4:40)

Quarterfinals



Quarterfinal – Carlee Laubach (Canton Girls) 32-0 won by fall over Stephanie Halouska (Lennox Girls) 8-11 (Fall 0:36)



Quarterfinal – Kennedy Niedan (Sioux Falls Jefferson Girls) 14-6 won by decision over Morgan Lantaff (Harrisburg Girls) 12-8 (Dec 5-2)



Quarterfinal – Gracie Delgado (Dakota Valley Girls) 18-6 won by fall over Emalee Larson (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 25-17 (Fall 5:53)



Quarterfinal – Gia Miller (Viborg-Hurley Girls) 15-5 won by fall over Fantasia Felcher (Brandon Valley Girls) 5-12 (Fall 4:27)

Wrestlebacks



Cons. Round 2 – Fantasia Felcher (Brandon Valley Girls) 5-12 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Katrina Gibson (Aberdeen Central Girls) 19-21 (UTB 3-2)



Cons. Round 2 – Emalee Larson (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 25-17 received a bye () (Bye)



Cons. Round 2 – Morgan Lantaff (Harrisburg Girls) 12-8 won by fall over Aileana Brewer (Red Cloud Girls) 3-12 (Fall 0:42)



Cons. Round 2 – Stephanie Halouska (Lennox Girls) 8-11 won by fall over Accalia Young Bear (Lakota Tech Girls) 0-6 (Fall 2:32)

190 Pounds

Quarterfinals



Quarterfinal – Zoe Adam (Canton Girls) 19-5 received a bye () (Bye)



Quarterfinal – Maizy Mathis (Brookings Girls) 15-8 won by fall over Lauren Petersen (Viborg-Hurley Girls) 15-12 (Fall 2:59)



Quarterfinal – Betsy Martinez (Sioux Falls Lincoln Girls) 18-1 won by fall over Brianna Johnson (Tea Area Girls) 11-17 (Fall 2:08)



Quarterfinal – Marlee Shorter (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 15-2 won by fall over Saige Heath (Sully Buttes Girls) 11-6 (Fall 3:37)

285 Pounds

First Round



Champ. Round 1 – Ciara McFarling (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 30-2 received a bye () (Bye)



Champ. Round 1 – Kaylee Miller (Lakota Tech Girls) 6-1 won by fall over Lilianna Zeigler (Crow Creek Girls) 2-7 (Fall 0:37)



Champ. Round 1 – Allison Foote (West Central Girls) 11-9 received a bye () (Bye)



Champ. Round 1 – Hope Orr (Viborg-Hurley Girls) 15-8 received a bye () (Bye)



Champ. Round 1 – Maria Larson (Sioux Falls Lincoln Girls) 9-5 received a bye () (Bye)



Champ. Round 1 – Destiny Triplet (Douglas Girls) 8-4 won by fall over Fawna Rae Halfe (Mobridge-Pollock Girls) 3-10 (Fall 1:30)



Champ. Round 1 – Autum Gauer (Aberdeen Central Girls) 15-16 won by fall over Madison Nicolaisen (Hot Springs Girls) 4-8 (Fall 1:15)



Champ. Round 1 – Kiara King (Canton Girls) 21-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal – Ciara McFarling (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 30-2 won by fall over Kaylee Miller (Lakota Tech Girls) 6-1 (Fall 2:26)



Quarterfinal – Hope Orr (Viborg-Hurley Girls) 15-8 won by fall over Allison Foote (West Central Girls) 11-9 (Fall 1:00)



Quarterfinal – Destiny Triplet (Douglas Girls) 8-4 won by fall over Maria Larson (Sioux Falls Lincoln Girls) 9-5 (Fall 2:55)



Quarterfinal – Kiara King (Canton Girls) 21-8 won by fall over Autum Gauer (Aberdeen Central Girls) 15-16 (Fall 0:54)

Wrestlebacks

Cons. Round 2 – Autum Gauer (Aberdeen Central Girls) 15-16 won by fall over Lilianna Zeigler (Crow Creek Girls) 2-7 (Fall 1:15)



Cons. Round 2 – Maria Larson (Sioux Falls Lincoln Girls) 9-5 received a bye () (Bye)



Cons. Round 2 – Allison Foote (West Central Girls) 11-9 won by fall over Fawna Rae Halfe (Mobridge-Pollock Girls) 3-10 (Fall 2:34)



Cons. Round 2 – Kaylee Miller (Lakota Tech Girls) 6-1 won by fall over Madison Nicolaisen (Hot Springs Girls) 4-8 (Fall 0:34)



