Pierre high school cancels sporting events due to COVID-19 increase

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Pierre Governors have canceled all of their sporting events for the remainder of the week, due to a “COVID increase”.

The post came from the Pierre Athletic Booster Club and gave information for athletic director Brian Moser.

“Moser has been working with the Athletic Directors from Tea, SF Roosevelt, Yankton and Douglas to ensure that an opportunity to reschedule the Varsity Football game with Tea, Varsity soccer games with SF Roosevelt, Varsity Volleyball matches with Yankton and Douglas can be rescheduled at a later time and date,” the post said.

One of the contests postponed is the highly anticipated battle of class 11 ‘A’ #1 Tea Area and class 11 ‘AA’ #3 Pierre.

Fridays game vs. Pierre has been postponed due to large spike in Covid cases in Pierre. — TITAN NATION (@GoTeaTitans) September 17, 2020

The Governors were set to travel to Tea on Friday, September 18.

According to the Pierre School District website, the district has had only five confirmed cases from students, as of Monday, September 14.

The page updates every Monday, meaning there won’t be a count update for the next five days.

Several smaller schools have battled COVID-19 delays, but Pierre is the largest school to postpone sporting events