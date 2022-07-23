SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Class ‘A’ Legion baseball state tournament is set.

All seven series were completed Saturday and all seven series were 2-game sweeps.

In the 5 vs 12 matchup Sioux Falls East defeated Watertown 11-1 on Friday, then 5-0 on Saturday.

In the 8-9 matchup Pierre defeated Renner 6-4 on Friday, then 9-5 on Saturday.

In the 7-10 matchup Harrisburg defeated Yankton 2-0 on Friday, then 7-6 on Saturday.

In the 6-10 matchup Rapid City Post 320 defeated Sioux Falls West 12-2 on Friday, then 11-5 on Saturday.

In then 15-1 matchup Brookings defeated Sturgis 9-5 on Friday, then 8-5 on Saturday.

In the 3-14 matchup Mitchell defeated Aberdeen 4-2 on Friday, then 10-2 on Saturday.

In the 4-13 matchup Brandon Valley defeated Spearfish 7-2 on Friday, then 7-0 on Saturday.

The 2 seed Rapid City Post 22 received a BYE into the quarterfinals as the tournament hosting team.