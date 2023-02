HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Third-ranked Pierre picked up another ranked win on Tuesday, following a 40-30 victory over #4 Harrisburg.

The Tigers grabbed an early lead in the first quarter, but Pierre overcame that deficit.

The Governors would outscore Harrisburg to claim the 40-30 victory.

Pierre was led by Reese Terwilliger, who was the only player to score in double figures. She posted ten points.

Jaylee Hofer led the way for Harrisburg with 15 points.