HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – In high school hoops Pierre was taking on the Harrisburg Tigers. In the 2nd quarter, Andrew Walter would kick it back out for Maxwell Knutson who then splashed in a three. The Tigers trailed 22-21. During the Tiger’s next trip down the court, how about the jab step from Jacoby Mehrman, a great move to free himself for two, the Tigers were starting to click offensively.

But the Govs were playing some good ball too. Cade Kaiser would give it up then got it right back and would hit the three ball; the sophomore stepping up showing some promise. Later on, Lincoln Keinholz with finish with the nifty left handed floater. He had a team high 20 as Pierre defeated Harrisburg 65-47.