PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Pierre overcame a 21 point deficit in last year’s 11AA State Championship to secure the program’s 5th consecutive state title. As they enter 2022, they’re not only looking to win their 6th straight championship, but also hoping to etch their names in the state record book.

Once again every team will be looking to dethrone Pierre in 11AA football.

“It’s not really that big of a deal. I think a lot of people think it’s a big target on our back, like we should be worried or anything, but coaches do a great job of setting us up in great positions for our team to succeed,” Senior Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz said.

The Governors knows they’ll get every team’s best shot.

“It’s kind of nice honestly. It just pushes us to keep going and want to beat people more,” Senior Jayden Wiebe said.

As they’ve done in each of the past four seasons, they’ve blocked out the noise.

“They don’t focus on what other people think of us. They’re not concerned about what people are saying in the news, or what people are saying across the state or anywhere. They’re able to zone that out and continue to focus on ourselves and our teammates,” Steele said.

But this year presents a different kind of noise, state history, as Pierre will look to become the 2nd team ever in South Dakota to win 6 straight championships, looking to join West Central, who accomplished that feat from 2000 to 2005. That’s a challenge the Governors are embracing.

“There’s only one other team that’s won 6 straight and there’s kind of a thing that us seniors talk about, we don’t want to be the ones that ruin the streak,” Kienholz said. “We’re all determined to make the Dome again, do some damage there and hopefully come out on top.”

Pierre is the unanimous number 1 team in the 11AA Prep Media Preseason Football Poll. They’ll open their season at home on Saturday against Aberdeen Central. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.