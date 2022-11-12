VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Pierre football team has now won six consecutive 11AA state championships as the Governors secured a 28-20 win over Tea Area on Saturday.

Pierre has now claimed state championships in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. The Governors claimed a title in 2013 as well.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tea Area and Pierre have built a rivalry over the past two years. When the Titans moved up to 11AA last year, they became instant threats to the Governors string of consecutive championships.

Last year, Tea Area raced out to a large halftime lead in the 11AA title game, but it was Pierre that stormed back to win on field goal, 30-27.

On Saturday, Pierre scored first with a 92 yard touchdown pass from Lincoln Kienholz to Jack Merkwan.

Tea Area didn’t take long to answer as Maddix Slykhuis connected with Wyatt Stuntebeck for the 59 yard touchdown.

That theme of answered scores remained true throughout the game.

Pierre scored in the second quarter via a touchdown pass by Kienholz and not long after, it Slykhuis answered with a touchdown throw of his own.

The key difference was a missed extra point from the Titans, leading to a 14-13 lead at halftime for Pierre.

It's a one point lead for Pierre at the half! @KELOSports



Kienholz has thrown for 236 yards and two scores.



Maddix Slykhuis has 165 yards and two scores. pic.twitter.com/4uBU2PDjfG — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) November 12, 2022

In the third quarter, Pierre struck again with a touchdown pass from Kienholz to Brock Moser.

Kienholz to Brock Moser for the touchdown!



7:20 3Q: Pierre 21, Tea Area 13 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/tFjlRmuMPD — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) November 12, 2022

Less than 90 seconds later, it was Tea Area answering again with a long touchdown throw from Slykhuis to Chase Van Tol.

Pierre would continue to put pressure on the Titans as their next drive ended in a touchdown run by Kienholz.

The Govs led 28-20 after three quarters.

Three quarters down and just 12 minutes to go in Vermillion!



#1 Pierre leads #2 Tea Area, 28-20! @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/gtp5Ckr5ac — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) November 12, 2022

Tea Area had a chance to answer, but they were stopped on fourth down by the Govs.

That same defense would later force an interception, setting up Pierre with great field position and a chance to add onto their lead.

Just three plays later, Kienholz carried it 11 yards for a touchdown to open a two score game.

Pierre would force a late interception, sealing the win and sending the Governors to their sixth straight state championship.