Pierre Collects Second Straight "11AA" Championship

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 10:21 PM CST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 11:03 PM CST

VERMILLION, S.D. - Pierre has won back-to-back class "11AA" football championships.

The Governors collected their third overall title with a 38-20 win over Huron on Friday night.

The Govs jumped out to a 13-0 lead, as junior quarterback Garrett Stout threw for a pair of first quarter touchdowns.  Huron responded with a pair of passing touchdowns by Jett McGirr and led 14-13 at halftime.

Pierre scored the game's next two touchdowns en route to victory.

Stout accounted for six touchdowns (3 passing, 3 rushing) and was named the Joe Robbie MVP.

McGirr threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.  Cooper Fryberger had four receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Pierre finished its championship season with a 10-2 record.

 

 

