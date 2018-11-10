Pierre Collects Second Straight "11AA" Championship
VERMILLION, S.D. - Pierre has won back-to-back class "11AA" football championships.
The Governors collected their third overall title with a 38-20 win over Huron on Friday night.
The Govs jumped out to a 13-0 lead, as junior quarterback Garrett Stout threw for a pair of first quarter touchdowns. Huron responded with a pair of passing touchdowns by Jett McGirr and led 14-13 at halftime.
Pierre scored the game's next two touchdowns en route to victory.
Stout accounted for six touchdowns (3 passing, 3 rushing) and was named the Joe Robbie MVP.
McGirr threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. Cooper Fryberger had four receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown.
Pierre finished its championship season with a 10-2 record.
