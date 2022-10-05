RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pierre girls tennis team are the first state champions of the 2022-23 school year as they claimed the Class ‘A’ Tennis State Title.
Pierre claimed 506.5 points on their way to the victory. That was 109.5 points more than the runner-up, St. Thomas More.
Sioux Falls Christian finished third, followed by Huron and Rapid City Christian.
You can find individual results below:
